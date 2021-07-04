Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.