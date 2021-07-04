Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Veracyte by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Veracyte stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

