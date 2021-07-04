VeriCoin One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $25.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,438.09 or 1.00053853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007780 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,828,108 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

