Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $34.73 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $268,651.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,239.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.18 or 0.06547111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.69 or 0.01477575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00405421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00161537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00625906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00416881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00331221 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,739,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

