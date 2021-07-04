Vestor Capital LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $4,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 232,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in PayPal by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.19. The company has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

