Vestor Capital LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

