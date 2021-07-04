Vestor Capital LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,272.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,719 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 7,636,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

