Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

