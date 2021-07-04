Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,712,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771,868. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

