Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 454,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

