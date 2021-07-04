Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,026 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $142.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.