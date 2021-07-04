Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

