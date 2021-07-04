Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.04 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

