Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,267 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,427 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

