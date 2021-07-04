Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

