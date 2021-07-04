Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 22,382 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $66.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

