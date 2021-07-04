Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 110.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 56.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after buying an additional 272,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.55 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,168 shares of company stock worth $2,722,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.