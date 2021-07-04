Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 110.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 56.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after buying an additional 272,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.
In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,168 shares of company stock worth $2,722,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.