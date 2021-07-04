Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

