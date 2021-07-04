Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 84.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

