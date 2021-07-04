Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of V traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.71. The company has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

