Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VISL opened at $3.00 on Friday. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

In other news, CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $38,451.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vislink Technologies by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

