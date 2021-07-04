Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VIST stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 210,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.