Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 165 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.91 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 121.86 ($1.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.06. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £33.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 406.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

