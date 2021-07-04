Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 185 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 226.70.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

