Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.