Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.