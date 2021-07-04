Warburg Research Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of S&T stock opened at €20.08 ($23.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.77. S&T has a 12-month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 12-month high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

