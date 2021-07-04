Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $355.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $356.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.21. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.