Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NTRS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

