Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

