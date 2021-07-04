Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.