Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

