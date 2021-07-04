Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.