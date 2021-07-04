Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 268 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

