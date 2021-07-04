Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,008 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PB opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

