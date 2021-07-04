Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.53.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.