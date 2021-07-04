Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 78,579 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,579 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

BKR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.