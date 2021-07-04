Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

