Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

