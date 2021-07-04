WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC opened at $35.40 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.