Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$11.80. The company had a trading volume of 292,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

