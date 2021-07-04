Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$11.80. The company had a trading volume of 292,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
