West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will post earnings per share of $11.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000.

WFG traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $71.54. 203,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,256. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

