Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

EMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

