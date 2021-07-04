Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.08% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

