Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $26.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
