Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675 over the last 90 days.

WCP stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,842. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

