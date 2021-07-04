WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902,520 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 424,295 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.