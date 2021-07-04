Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. 7,669,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

