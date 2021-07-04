Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

