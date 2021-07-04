Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Invests $218,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $168.50. 2,029,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

