Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $165.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000.

Wingstop stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.88. 185,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,336. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

